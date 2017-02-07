Finally: Court in Malawi grants Madonna permission to adopt two children

American Pop Star Madonna has now been given a go ahead to adopt two children in Malawi, Malawi24 has learnt.

The Lilongwe High Court today gave the pop star the approval during a session that she attended.

According to Judiciary Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula, the court has order Madonna to provide a home survey report within a space of one year.

Names of the children have not been made available yet with Mvula being quoted as saying ‘it is too early to make the names known’.

She had last week denied applying to adopt two more Malawian children while visiting the country where she runs a charity, and where she has previously been embroiled in controversy.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009.

Since adopting David and Mercy, Madonna has been a regular visitor of Malawi to give the two children a chance to embrace their heritage.

She had also set up children’s charity Raising Malawi in 2006.