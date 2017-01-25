25 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:20 PM

Madonna adopting two more kids in Malawi

American Pop Star Madonna is on the verge of adopting two children in Malawi, Malawi24 has learnt.

Madona was today seen at the Lilongwe High Court with the two whose identities have not been made available pending the conclusion of the adoption process.

Judicial Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula is quoted by local media as having indicated that the Pop star has filed an application for the adoption of the two Children.

She arrived in Malawi yesterday, according to reports.

Madonna 57, adopted David from Malawi in 2006 and later David was joined by a sister Mercy James whom the singer also adopted from the southern African country.

Since adopting David and Mercy, Madonna has been a regular visitor of Malawi to give the two children a chance to embrace their heritage.

In July last year Madonna took David to his home village in Mchinji to give him a chance of interacting with people in his village.