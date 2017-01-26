26 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:55 AM

Madonna comes out clean: Denies plans to adopt two more children in Malawi

US pop star Madonna has denied applying to adopt two more Malawian children while visiting the country where she runs a charity, and where she has previously been embroiled in controversy.

The claim originated from an official at the High Court in Lilongwe.

Mlenga Mvula, Judiciary spokesman, had earlier informed the local and international media that the court was assessing her adoption application.

Madonna, who set up children’s charity Raising Malawi in the poverty-stricken southern African nation in 2006, adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

According to reports by the local media, the singer was spotted at the court on Wednesday, accompanied by two unidentified children, before being driven away in an SUV vehicle.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption are untrue,” Madonna told US magazine People in a statement.

Madonna’s charity is funding a surgical unit for children at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Blantyre, the commercial hub of Malawi.