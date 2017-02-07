Mutharika urge soldiers to be God fearing

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged soldiers in the country to be God-fearing for them to do their duties accordingly.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe during Inter-religious prayers organised by the soldiers.

The Malawi leader quoted the scriptures on Exodus 15 verse 3 where God is saying that he is a man of war. Mutharika told the soldiers to rely on God in everything to succeed.

“Let me emphasize on this one, if you want to succeed in life you must walk with God, you must fight hard and live in love, because God is love,” said Mutharika.

The president who is also Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Army Commander in Chief further prayed for soldiers who are out of the country on peacekeeping missions.

He also wished the families of soldiers good lives here in Malawi as their partners are abroad on duty calls. Mutharika then commended the professionalism of Malawi soldiers saying he has been hearing good things about the soldiers from various people.

Speaking at the same function, MDF commander Griffin Spoon Phiri hailed Mutharika for improving welfare of soldiers where among others he talked of cars that are to be cleared soon for operations and other officers in the military system.

Phiri also hailed Mutharika for increasing allowances for MDF soldiers when they go on peacekeeping missions abroad.

However, the army general asked Mutharika to construct houses and a military hospital at Kamuzu Barracks.

According to the army commander, soldiers spend a lot of money when seeking medical help in other hospital that if they can have their own hospital they can cut costs.

The prayers that were under the theme “Walking with God in 2017″ were aimed at among others praying for Malawian soldiers who are abroad on peacekeeping missions, for the good lives of the soldiers and their families.