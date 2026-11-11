Former Chitipa MP quits MCP

Former Chitipa Central MP Alinubwila Mwenesongole has resigned from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying he wants to continue serving his constituency beyond party politics.



Mwenesongole announced his departure in a letter dated November 9, 2026, addressed to the party’s Secretary General.



In the letter, he described his time serving Chitipa Central under the MCP as a great privilege, thanking the party’s leadership and the people for trusting him with the responsibility of representing them.



He said his commitment to the development of Chitipa Central remains unchanged, stressing that serving the people is his priority regardless of his political affiliation.



Mwenesongole also pledged to keep the people informed about future developments and support initiatives aimed at improving their livelihoods without political discrimination.



His resignation comes as a departure from the party under which he served as the constituency’s representative.



MCP Governor for Chitipa District Isaac Mkandawire confirmed receiving the resignation letter but declined to comment further on the matter.