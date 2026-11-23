A 100 percent pass rate is a record many schools would struggle to achieve, but learners at Chiponde Primary School have been challenged to prove that their success was no fluke.



Mangochi District Council Chairperson Iliyasa Sausande has urged 104 Standard Eight learners at the school to work hard ahead of next year’s Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) examinations.



Sausande made the call during a visit to the school, where he encouraged the learners to protect its impressive academic record through hard work and discipline.



He said learners who perform well and secure places at boarding secondary schools stand a chance of benefiting from Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursaries.



“I interacted with staff and encouraged the 104 Standard Eight pupils to work hard. I reminded them that CDF bursaries await those who perform well and are selected to boarding secondary schools,” he said.



Chiponde Primary School teacher Peter Gomire welcomed the visit, saying it had encouraged teachers to work harder as they seek to maintain the school’s 100 percent pass and selection rates.



He said the school also wants to increase the number of learners selected to national secondary schools.



However, behind the impressive results lies a shortage of basic facilities that threatens the school’s ability to sustain its performance.



The school has only six teachers’ houses for 25 teachers and 10 classrooms serving 19 streams. Its teacher-to-learner ratio stands at 1:127, while encroachment by nearby villagers has added to its challenges.



During the previous examinations, all 53 Standard Eight learners passed and secured places in secondary schools. Two were selected to national secondary schools, nine to district boarding secondary schools and 42 to community day secondary schools.

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