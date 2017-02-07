Chaponda to face parliamentary maize inquiry tomorrow

After failing to meet the joint parliamentary committee of public accounts and on agriculture that is probing the maize scandal, minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda is scheduled to meet the committee tomorrow,Malawi24 can confirm.

Confirming the development on the local press, Chairperson of the joint committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Chaponda is appearing tomorrow to give his explanation on the controversial maize deal that Malawi had in Zambia.

“It’s correct that Dr Chaponda is appearing before us tomorrow 9:30am, as you know last time he was not able to do so because the letter of invitation was late, but now his secretary has confirmed that he is coming tomorrow,” said Malunga.

He added that the committee is also expected to meet the last stakeholder , Trans Globe, on Friday to give an explanation of their story on the maize saga.

The committee has been conducting its independent inquiry on the maize saga to present a report to the National Assembly.

Over the past weeks, the committee has been inquiring from local stakeholders who facilitated the Zambia, Malawi maize deal following reports of dubious transaction made in buying the staple grains. The committee also travelled to Zambia to probe stakeholders that took part in the deal.

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera is on record to have expressed hope on the parlimentary inquiry arguing that the investigations were made public hence no doubt on the findings.