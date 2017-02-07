Devotion: Reach out to your nation

1 Timothy 2:4. “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

The desire of the Father is that all men should be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.

Men can not be saved without a preacher. Rom 10:13-14 ” For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved . How are they to call on one they have not believed in? And how are they to believe in one they have not heard of? And how are they to hear without someone preaching to them ? ”

The job of preaching has been given to you and me. God has entrusted you and me to go to all nations before He comes back again. We are part of the Global evangelism team which He called before the end.Matthew 24:14 ” And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness to all nations; and then shall the end come.”

Nations are groups of people doing common things. Jacob and Esau were called two nations before even being born, because each represented different group of people. Genesis 25 :23.” And the LORD said to her, Two nations are in your womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from your bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger.”

Your nation can be your school, family, work mates, fellow professionals in your field. It can also be physical nations, continents and the whole world. God has assigned to each one based on the ability.

Jesus wants all people in your nation to hear gospel before He comes back. How far have you gone with preaching to your nation? Start with one person and move on. It’s your assignment and therefore do it and finish it while it’s still day.John 9:4 ” I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night comes, when no man can work.”

Confession

I have been assigned to go and preach to my nations. Every day I am a soul winner and will never sit down till all the people in my nations have heard the gospel. In Jesus Name. Amen

