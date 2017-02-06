Anglican women donate to Nkhotakota prison

As prisons in the country are struggling to get basic needs due congestion, inmates at Nkhotakota prison have all reasons to smile after they received various items from Anglican Women from Nkhotakota North Archdeaconry of Lake Shore Diocese.

Among other items, the team donated 510 plastic plates, 522 plastic cups, clothes, rice and bread. The donation has reached 522 inmates of which 3 are females.

Speaking on Sunday during the ceremony, Manesi Kalonga who is the leader of the women expressed her sincere thanks to the management for allowing them to cheer with the inmates.

“Time has come for all citizens in the country to work with government in finding solutions for problems faced by prisons in the country,” Mrs Kalonga said.

She however expressed her deep concern over congestion which is a key contributing factor to a many problems in Prisons.

Kalonga went on to advise inmates to refrain from immoral behaviour that may lead them back to prison after completing their terms.

In his remarks, Superintendent Peterkins Nsini who is officer in-charge of Nkhotakota Prison expressed his sincere thanks to the women for the gesture.

Nsini assured the team that prison is the place where law breakers are rehabilitated. According to Nsini, a number mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that offenders are reformed.

He went on to advise the women to consider ex-prisoners as normal persons by allowing them to participate in development activities taking place in their areas.