Woman rapes teenage boy

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 58-year-old woman for raping a 14-year-old boy.

Kasungu police deputy spokesperson Harry Namwaza identified the woman as Rosemary Banda.

Namwaza said the suspect went to the victim’s home at midnight where she wanted to chat with his mother.

“After Banda had finished her mission, she then asked the victim’s mother to tell one boy to escort her home,” he explained.

The mother chose the 14-year-old boy to escort the suspect but on the way home the woman grabbed the boy and started caressing him before forcing him on her.

The victim later reported the matter to her mother who reported the issue to police

Meanwhile, Banda has been charged with sexual activity with a child which is contrary to section 160(B) of the penal code.

Rosemary Banda hails from Tsamkanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.

So far this is the first sexual abuse case that has been reported in the district this year.