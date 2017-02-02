Mother, son die in road accident

A mother and her son have died in a road accident involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle in Ntcheu district.

Confirming the incident was the district’s Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu who said the accident happened on Wednesday.

Chigalu said the accident occurred at Mphate Trading Centre near Uncle B bottle store along Ntcheu-Balaka MI Road.

According to the publicist, the accident happened when the cyclist with the mother and a baby on board was trying to avoid a stationary vehicle that was parked beside the road.

As the bicycle operator tried to avoid hitting the stationary vehicle, a truck trailer hit the bicycle.

The cyclist escaped with minor injuries while the mother and her son died on the spot.

According to the publicist, police are yet to identify the woman and her son but their bodies are being kept at Ntcheu hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver is under police custody and the bodies are at Ntcheu District Hospital mortuary.