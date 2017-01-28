28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:52 AM

Three years for touching girl indecently

The Machinga Second Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25 year-old man to 40 months in prison with hard labour for indecently assaulting a secondary school student.

The convict has been identified as Gilbert John.

Presenting facts in court, police prosecutor Rodrick Kamuona told the court that on January 10, 2017 the man went to a community day secondary school in the district where he indecently assaulted a 19 year-old Form 4 student by touching her breasts and buttocks while the victim was doing her punishment.

On the same day the accused also damaged two school plastic pails valued at three thousand kwacha claiming that the school owed him money.

He was arrested and charged with offences of indecent asssault and malicious damage contrary to Sections 137 and 344 of the Penal Code respectively.

Following the trial the court found Gilbert John guilty.

During mitigation the convict prayed for forgiveness saying he is a first offender.

However, Machinga Second Grade Magistrate Maxwell Boazi sentenced Gilbert to 9 months imprisonment for malicious damage and 40 months for indecent assault. He said the sentences will run concurrently.

Gilbert John comes from Nkalo Village, Traditional Authority Nkula in Machinga district.