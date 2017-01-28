28 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:56 AM

Goodall earns teachers’ wrath over salary comments

Teachers union of Malawi (TUM) has cautioned government officials to stop making remarks which can end up angering teachers and other civil servants.

The remarks have been made by Tum’s general secretary Dennis Kalekeni.

Kalekeni expressed the concern in reaction to a statement made by the Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe that if people working in the public sector want to become rich then they should join the private sector.

According to him, what the minister said may negatively affect their work and productivity.

Kalekeni also stressed that as a union they are not pleased with the remarks that the civil servants should stop demanding better pay from government.

“As unions we do not negotiate with the minister, we negotiate with the government only,” he said .

The Tum general secretary said that it is no secret that teachers and many civil servants in the country are suffering a lot because of high cost of living .

He therefore advised Gondwe to think critically before saying anything on air and to Malawians as well .