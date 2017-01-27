27 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:23 PM

International star Rihanna spotted in Malawi

Barbados born musician Rihanna could not miss the camera lens earlier today as she was captured at a secondary school in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

As a matter of surprise, the songstress secretly made the Malawi journey but not for a music performance. She visited Lilongwe girls secondary school as an advocate for education.

The Umbrella star came in her capacity as an ambassador of Global Partnership for Education.

Her role is to encourage world leaders and policy makers to boost their support for global education.

In this regard she also campaigns to ensure that boys and girls in world’s poorest nations get quality education.

Wearing a white top and grey pair of trousers with her feet hidden in black boots, Rihanna had to take off her sunglasses for students to believe it was really a star they have been seeing on Television all along. On the other hand she shamed girls who look at her as a mentor when it comes to promoting nudity.

Rihanna’s surprise visit comes a few days after American pop star, Madonna, appeared in a local court. However Journalists were barred from neither taking pictures of Madonna.

Facts on reasons behind the secret visits remain sketchy which leaves Malawians with many unanswered questions.