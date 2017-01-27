27 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:34 PM

Pac wants people involved in maizegate scandal arrested

The Public Affairs Commission(PAC) says the law should not spare anyone who will be found in the wrong in connection to the maizegate scandal.

The statement has been made by PAC’s publicity secretary Father Peter Mulolomole.

This comes as the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a Joint Parliamentary Commmittee on the Maize Deal, and a Commission of Inquiry on the purchase of maize from Zambia are probing the issue.

It is suspected that some public officers deliberately used a private company as a middleman during the purchase of 100,000 metric tonnes of maize from Zambia in order to get K10 billion from the deal.

Fingers have pointed at Admarc boss Foster Mulumbe and minister of agriculture George Chaponda but the two have denied any wrongdoing.

Reacting on the probe, Mulomole said government should practice transparency and accountability by making sure that those who shall be found in the wrong should be arrested.

He said the maize saga suspects are supposed to face the law as any Malawian does.

Mulomole also claimed that people who are suspected to have been involved in the scandal are Malawians who do not love fellow Malawians.

He finally uttered that many people have been hit by hunger yet others are stealing what those people were supposed to put on in their empty stomach .