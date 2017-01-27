27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:31 AM

Why Malawi is one of the most corrupt nations in the world

According to report by corruption perception index, Malawi is one of the countries that has been engulfed with corruption, now ranked at 120 from position 88 in 2015.

Among the factors that have ranked Malawi as a haven for corrupt officials are untrustworthy and badly functioning public institutions like the police and the ACB.

Even where anti-corruption laws are in the books, in practice they are often skirted or ignored and this cannot be a denied fact.

Though Malawi celebrated the birth of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the country is yet achieve the objective of having such graft-busting body due to political interference, selective investigations on corruption.

People frequently face situations of bribery and extortion, rely on basic services that have been undermined by the misappropriation of funds, and confront official indifference when seeking redress from authorities that are on the take.

And the Road Traffic officers are among the worst in the country.

While some countries have been ranked high on the basic of having press freedom and access to information, Malawi has been dancing around on this with party followers clapping hands to their leaders who give them empty promise that they are to assent the bill once elected into power.

It was reported that President Peter Mutharika was to sign the bill in two weeks after parliament approved the bill, but that report is yet to be true, as the bill has not been signed to date.

Public expenditure, stronger standards of integrity for public officials are also challenges that the country is facing as reports reveal that some cabinet ministers have not disclosed the value of their assets to the public.

The interplay of corruption and inequality also feeds populism. When traditional politicians fail to get hold of corruption, people grow cynical.

People are turning to populist leaders as it is the case of Vincent Wandale leader of Peoples Land Organization (PLO), who has vowed that the two neighboring district of Mulanje and Thyolo are a stand-alone nation if the state fails to resolve their issues of land on time.

Wandale has also been citing corruption to be another factor that has driven him to call the two districts’ split from the main mother Malawi arguing that politicians have failed to save citizens from the chains of poverty.

The abuse of high-level power that benefits the few politicians and business captains at the expense of the poor Malawians, has caused serious and widespread harm to individuals and society as there has been a shortage of drugs in our public hospitals and money to be used to buy fuel for ambulances.

Underfunding to most government departments has been the most news item that media practitioners have been presenting in their newsroom with now the reports turning to be traditional.

Corruption hurts all countries and Malawians can give testimony to this, but as a country are we going to allow people being “deprived of their most basic needs and go to bed hungry every night because of corruption, while the powerful and corrupt enjoy lavish lifestyles with impunity.” José Ugaz, Chair of Transparency International says.