23 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:38 PM

Dan Lu beaten in Chilobwe

Celebrated musician Dan Lu has been roughed up by minibus drivers in Chilobwe Township, Blantyre after a disagreement over the space he parked his car, Malawi24 has learnt.

It is said that Dan Lu was heading towards a hair dressing saloon owned by his wife Emmie-whose photos of pregnancy he leaked recently in Chilobwe when the incident happened.

‘’He had parked his car near the saloon but one of the minibus drivers hit the car a little bit. It was after this that they started exchanging words. The other drivers joined the row before they were seen roughing him up saying he was being rude’’ an eye witness wrote Malawi24 on Monday afternoon.

The drivers argued with him that he had parked the vehicle at a wrong space.

A circulating audio clip which was apparently recorded by one of the passengers of the minibuses reveals how the brawl might have been serious.

‘’Iyeyo amazitenga ngat ndani kodi? Ku Chilobwe kuno amazitenga ngati celeb iyeyo chifukwa chani?’’ (So he thinks he can come here in Chilobwe and boast about being a celebrity, hell no)’’ one of the drivers was recorded saying.

This comes days after he posted on Facebook a photo of him and his wife in which he lays his hands on her half-bare belly.

He was slammed on the social media but he was quoted by a local paper as having said ‘It is my business’.