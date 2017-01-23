23 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:16 PM

Street kids going back to school: young lady makes it her mission

Street kids in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe have a chance of realising their dreams through education following charity work that Shantie Aisha Kadango has started aimed at sending the kids to school.

Kadango goes into the streets and identify street kids and then she meets their parents or guardians to know what prompted the kids to go into the streets.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kadango said the idea of removing street kids from the streets of Lilongwe came after she discovered that they lack basic needs such as education and that they are at risk of being exploited.

According to Kadango, it is high time Malawians accepted street kids as players in development by empowering them with education.

“Street kids need not to be ignored. Some of them have quite shocking stories that we need to fight against. They are vulnerable either because they lost their parents or they have irresponsible parents,” Kadango said.

She further said sometimes poverty that engulfed their families drive the kids into the streets to earn a living.

“Let’s join hands in order to reduce poverty by bringing street kids back into the line. This can be achieved by giving them proper education, psychological support and resilience skills to boost their self-esteem,” Kadango said.

Kadango has said that so far she is having twenty street kids but she is focusing on having a lot of street kids.