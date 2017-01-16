16 January 2017 Last updated at: 8:53 AM

Dan Lu kills Facebook with images of his wife’s pregnancy

Afro singer Dan Lu has surprised his thousands followers on facebook with a picture that exposes his family’s pregnancy.

The sweet banana hitmaker who is on the verge of being a father after successfully tying a note with Emmie Kamkweche last year, could not wait to share the excitement of an impending fatherhood.

On Friday he posted an image that displays their pregnancy to the public.

In the image which shows Lufani laying hands on Emmie’s tummy, the wife just can’t help it but respond with a pride-coated smile.

They are going to have a baby, its all that matters for now.

Dressed in matching Jean outfit, one can tell that the couple dances to the same tunes when it comes to matters of love.

Their uniformity is just unbearable. Commenting on the post, thousands of his followers congratulates Lufani as he awaits his child.

Others admire him for the courage of in posting an image of that nature on a public platform. He is the first Malawian entertainer, very confident to proudly post an image exposing pregnancy.

However it is not bizzaire for celebrities to do such a thing.

The Blantyre based singer is now a man with a name in Africa.

His collaborations with Nigerian artists in 2015 made him known to other parts of the continent.