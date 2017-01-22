22 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:13 PM

Mulanje communities sensitized on disasters

Police in Mulanje have urged people in the district to quickly report disaster issues to the law enforcers.

Mulanje Police Officer In-Charge Edith Misuli made the remarks on Wednesday at Senior Chief Mabuka’s headquarters during a disaster awareness sensitisation meeting.

Misuli said if victims of disaster are to be assisted, people need to honestly report such issues to police. She said even the District Commissioner depends on information from police hence the need for the public to be in good communication with the law enforcers.

“When disasters such as floods and heavy winds occur, office of the District Commissioner depends on our office for proper information hence the need for you to be in touch with us,” she said.

Misuli then advised the community against crossing flooded rivers to avoid drowning.

Speaking earlier, Mulanje Police community policing coordinator Beston Zawanda urged people mostly women and girls to avoid being abused by unscrupulous people who may come in the name of helping them.

Zawanda said it is better to maintain one’s dignity unlike “selling” it for foodstuffs or indeed any other relief items, challenging the women and girls to report to police if they face such abuse.