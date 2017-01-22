22 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:48 PM

Harvey Nkacha named player of the season

…as Kamuzu Barracks dominate TNM Super League awards

He was very instrumental for Kamuzu Barracks in the just ended season no wonder he has won the player of the season award.

Harvey Nkacha has deservedly won the most prestigious award after inspiring Kamuzu Barracks to their first Super League title.

The midfielder scored vital goals for the Soldiers and was very influential in the middle of the park as he made several assists to Kelvin Hanganda and Manase Chiyesa for them to bang in goals for fun.

As expected, the newly crowned TNM Super League champions dominated the awards, with Dave Banda being named the best midfielder in the 2016 season.

Ernest Kakhobwe from Nyasa Big Bullets was named best goalkeeper of the season while Silver Strikers captain Lucky Malata was named best defender of the season.

Kamuzu Barracks technical panel won the best technical panel award while Mzuni FC was named the best managed team in the just ended season.

Surprisingly, Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa was named the most improved player in 2016 season.

Mafco’ Richard Mbulu won the golden boot award after scoring 19 goals.

During the awards, Blue Eagles were also given K1 million for finishing the first round on position number one.

KB were given a K15 million cheque and a trophy after winning the championship with 61 points.

Awards in full

Best goalkeeper

-Ernest Kakhobwe

Best defender

-Lucky Malata

Most improved

-Peter Wadabwa

Best midfielder

-Dave Banda

Player of the season

-Harvey Nkacha

Best technical panel

-Kamuzu Barracks

Top goal scorer

-Richard Mbulu

Best referee

-Ishmael Chizinga

Most improved teams

-Kamuzu Barracks

-Mzuni FC

Fair play teams

-Moyale Barracks

-Dwangwa United

Disciplined supporters

-Blue Eagles