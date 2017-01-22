22 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:30 PM

Fedoma implements new advocacy project

In a bid to counter low participation of people with disabilities in socioeconomic development, Federation of Disability organisation in Malawi (FEDOMA) has begun implementing a new advocacy project.

Fedoma hopes the project will help persons with disabilities to know their rights.

The project also aims at civic educating different stakeholders on the rights of people with disabilities.

In his remarks, project director Noel Kalua stated that organisations, companies and public institutions are supposed to recognise rights of people with disabilities.

He said the organisation has noted that people with disabilities need to be empowered by imparting them with knowledge on their rights to access social services and to demand the services.

“We want to make sure that people with disabilities have that right of demanding social services such as education healthy facilities as well as water,” he explained.

The project is expected to be implemented in five district which are Rumphi, Dedza, Nkhatabay, Dowa and Phalombe.