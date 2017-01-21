21 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:22 PM

No Bushiri for me – Kachaje says

President of Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) Henry Kachaje has become the second person to shun a symposium organised by Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) where Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will be guest speaker.

This follows musician Faith Mussa’s decision to distance himself from the event which will take place on January 28th at Robins Park in Blantyre.

In a letter dated 19th January, 2017 which Kachaje wrote to CYAMA, the economist said he has withdrawn from the event because of his beliefs, values, and personal reasons.

“After a sober reflection on the invitation you extended to me to be one of the speakers at the Christian business empowerment symposium planned for 28th January, 2017, I regret to inform you that I withdraw my initial acceptance to be one of the speakers on the stated date for personal reasons, beliefs and values,” reads the letter.

The well-known economist further states in his letter that he initially accepted the invitation before he knew the whole event setup, list of speakers, and sponsors.

“Should another opportunity arise in future to engage with youth on entrepreneurship and business development, I will be glad to consider it. However the current planned event will not be the right forum for me to be involved,” reads part of the letter.

The withdrawal of Kachaje from the event means Edward Chileka, Leon Matanda, and Jimion Nyanda are the remaining core speakers at the event.