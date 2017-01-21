21 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:23 PM

Malawian beer kills Zambian

A 47 year-old Zambian national has died in Mchinji district after drinking alcohol excessively on an empty stomach.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday saw the Zambian national identified as Boniface Miti, 47, leaving his home village and coming to the Malawian side at Mwami (Zambia/Malawi) border within Kaombe village Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji only to drink beer.

Mchinji Police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said during his fateful day Miti was seen taking liquor on an empty stomach.

The man was later found inside an uninhabited house whilst lying unconscious.

“The owner of the building informed the man’s relatives about the development who at the time were already within the border also on a beer drinking spree. Although the relatives tried to save the life of the Zambian but it was too late since he had already died,” Lubrino said.

Postmortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital established that the death was due to hypoglycaemia.

Meanwhile the man’s dead body has been repatriated to his home country of Zambia for burial.

The Police through Mchinji Police Station are therefore advising the general public to avoid taking liquor excessively on an empty stomach in order to reduce such kind of sudden deaths in the country.