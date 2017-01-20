20 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:19 PM

Mutharika urges MHRC to fight tax evasion, money laundering

President Peter Mutharika has urged Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to fight against tax evasion and money laundering which he said restrict Malawians from enjoying their full economic rights.

Speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre when he met with commissioners of the MHRC, Mutharika said evading tax reduces government’s power to provide social services to its people.

According to President Mutharika, the MHRC should extend its work to investigating whether corporations, industries, and individuals are complying with their tax obligations.

“Let me also request that you extend your work to investigating whether people comply with their tax obligations, because tax evasion is leading to government failing to meet its social demands and in turn deny people of their right to social amenities,” he said.

The Malawi leader also urged the commission to investigate the tobacco industry which he said is filled with stories of abuse and low prices.

“I have met with tobacco buyers more than 20 times, here in Malawi and outside the country too. They promise to change but they don’t. Our farmers are not getting returns for their hard work. We need to change this,’’ he acknowledged.

Mutharika applauded security agencies such as the police for ensuring that rights of all people and property are safeguarded.

“I want to thank our police and all various stakeholders who are fighting for us to protect the right to life and dignity of persons with albinism. We have registered progress but we still need to remain vigilant,” he said.