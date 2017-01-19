19 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:49 AM

Police fault Malawians over corruption

The Malawi Police Service has faulted Malawian drivers for fueling corruption on the roads of the country.

Deputy Head of Traffic at Police headquarters in Lilongwe Assistant Commissioner McPherson Matowe said Malawians are to blame for fueling corruption on the roads.

Matowe added that many drivers in the country offer bribes to road traffic officers when they are held over offences.

“Most Malawians whenever they are involved in road offences what they do is negotiate with the officers and bribe them. They are the ones perpetrating such kind of behaviours that’s why they don’t come to report corruption cases,” said Matowe.

However, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said he is optimistic that the public reforms are to help curb the practice.

In a move to reduce corruption by road traffic officers, the Malawi government directed that from March this year all penalties are to be paid directly to government through banks.