19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:50 AM

Lakeshore communities misusing mosquito nets

Despite government’s efforts to curb the deadly malaria in Malawi, the efforts seem to have hit the wall as people who stay in lakeshore areas are misusing the mosquito nets.

This has been revealed following concerns by chiefs at Likoma and Chizumulu Islands plus other lakeshore parts in Malawi that people are using the mosquito nets for fishing and not the intended purpose of protecting themselves from Malaria.

The tendency of misusing of mosquito nets for fishing is on the rise along Lakes Malawi, Chirwa, and Malombe.

Traditional Authority Mkumpha of Likoma and Chizumulu Island told this publication on Tuesday that the behaviour is worrisome as it is putting women and under five children at a great risk of losing their lives to the disease.

He further advised his fellow chiefs who are in charge especially those along the lakeshore areas to be alert saying a lot of awareness campaigns are needed to sensitise people despite several mechanisms.

Meanwhile the ministry of health has said it is working tirelessly to win the battle against malaria and cholera, diseases which kill a lot of people during the rainy season.

With the aim to reduce the number of malaria cases, the ministry of health distributed 9 million mosquito nets across the nation prioritising the lakeshore areas.

Spokesperson in the ministry of health Adrian Chikumbe told the local media that several interventions have been put in place to win the battle though a lot of people are not using the nets.

According to reports, in Malawi 30 percent of patients in hospitals are malaria victims.