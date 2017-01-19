19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:46 AM

Wadabwa, Kamwendo reversing to Be Forward

The dream of moving forward in Japan for Be Forward Wanderers players Peter Wadabwa and Joseph Kamwendo has hit a snag. The duo will instead stay put with their local club.

The two will return to Malawi from Japan on Friday after they failed to undergo trials with Japanese elite league teams, Malawi24 has learnt.

This development comes barely two weeks after the two Nomads stars left Malawi for Japan for a three week trial as part of the Nomads’ agreement with sponsors, second hand car dealers Be Forward.

Speaking to Times Radio from Japan, Wadabwa said the two have asked Be Forward officials to allow them to return to Malawi as Japanese elite league teams are on off season.

“A lot of Japanese elite teams have gone to off season, so we will be coming back to Malawi to start preparing for next season’s Malawi elite league,” Wadabwa said.

The striker further said that currently he is not training with any team as he is still nursing an injury he sustained in the Nomads’ Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta match against Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre two weeks ago but Kamwendo is training with a certain university team.

Wadabwa and Kamwendo were vital for the Nomads last season as they helped them to win two cups and the bus prize in the Luso TV Bus Ipite football fiesta.