19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:55 AM

Man jailed for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

A 28 year-old man in Mchinji district will spend the next 13 years in jail after being found guilty of raping and impregnating his 14 year-old stepdaughter at a graveyard.

Before sentencing, the court heard through state prosecutor Chipiliro Kalimira that the convict Joseph Chikandula, 28, who married the mother to the victim in 2015 had been pressurizing the young girl to be in a sexual relationship with him.

“Besides all efforts refusing his father’s proposal, in September last year the victim was dragged to a certain Graveyard at Kalekeni where she was raped for the first time while the two were on the same journey to Kamwendo trading centre,” Kalimira told the court.

The evil stepfather continued to rape the child until on January 2 when elders from his village noted that the girl was showing signs of pregnancy. Kalimira further told court that when the victim was asked who was responsible she mentioned her father.

After a court hearing, Mchinji First Grade Magistrate Major Phiri stated that the evidence adduced by the state was overwhelming hence finding the suspect guilty of defilement.

Further his worship Phiri alluded that cases of sexual assault in the country are becoming more rampant as such he sentenced the rapist to 13 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The rapist hails from Mpendeka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mduwa in Mchinji.