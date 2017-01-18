18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:35 AM

Vendor suing BCC over assault

The high court in Blantyre has started hearing a case in which a vendor sued Blantyre City Council (BCC) over unlawful wounding.

The vendor, 31 year-old Robert Moyo, said he was assaulted by the city council’s patrol workers after being found selling newspapers in Blantyre.

However, when hearing began for the case began on Tuesday, BCC workers denied assaulting the vendor.

Moyo told the court that the incident happened on 19 July, 2016 when he was selling newspapers at Malswitch which is along Victoria Avenue.

“All of a sudden Blantyre City Council patrol car arrived at the place, the workers came out of the car and started beating me,” he explained.

According to the victim, he lost two teeth which made him lose a lot of blood and he was later taken to Blantyre police.

He said the officers then took him to Queen Elizabeth central hospital for medical treatment after a lawyer named Fotsani Matewere asked them why he was in the cell while severely injured.

Moyo was later released from the police cell and he sued Blantyre City Council over the issue.