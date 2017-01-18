18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:38 AM

Man sentenced to two years over chamba

A court in Nkhotakota has sentenced a 30 year-old man to two years in prison over chamba.

The man, Charles Kachimanga, was also given the option of paying a K60,000 fine after being convicted on charges of marijuana possession.

Kachimanga on the night of January 6, 2017 was found in possession of the illicit drug in a plastic jumbo concealed with clothes.

The court through state prosecutor James Ngupasye Muyira heard that police manning Kaombe roadblock were tipped of a suspicious man using uncharted route diverting the roadblock.

“Following the tip, police conducted an ad-hoc roadblock at Kaombe Bridge that led to the arrest of the man,” Muyira told the court.

Then police charged Kachimanga with the offence of being found in possession of cannabis sativa without license against section 4 (A) and 19 (1) of the dangerous drug Act.

Presiding over the case, magistrate Kingsley Buleya said the drug is dangerous and it causes mental problems.

“I therefore sentence you to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour or in default pay K60,000 fine to escape jail term,” said Buleya.

Kachimanga hails from Thadana village in the area of Senior Chief Nsabwe in Thyolo district.

In a related development, the same court sentenced 35 year-old Sadick Manyamba to 18 months or to pay a fine of K40,000 for possessing 2.5 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

Manyamba was arrested on January 6 this year at Kaombe roadblock.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of chamba and paid the fine soon after sentencing.