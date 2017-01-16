16 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:48 AM

Malawians urged to emulate Chilembwe

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged people in the country to follow the footsteps of John Chilembwe by working hard with the aim of developing Malawi.

Speaking yesterday in Chiradzulu during Commemoration of John Chilembwe Day, Mutharika said Chilembwe had all three important national virtues of hardwork, patriotism, and integrity that led to success.

“Today, January 15, is a very remarkable day in the history of our great nation as we celebrate a great son of the soil, John Chilembwe, who lived an inspiring life. He was patriotic and always determined to get what he wanted in his role as a leader,” Mutharika said.

According to Mutharika, Chilembwe was extraordinary due to his achievements that are currently benefiting Malawi.

“Chilembwe was not a man who would falter in his mission because of any challenge. Just before he led the uprising, there was a great famine that lasted two years. But Chilembwe and his people never stopped working hard to rebuild their lives,” Mutharika said.

“If there was one man who was a symbol of our national virtues, of hardwork, integrity and patriotism, then it was John Chilembwe,” he added. The Malawi leader then called upon Malawians to follow suit.

“Today, we are called to rise and build our nation by emulating this industrious spirit. Let’s learn to emulate his life, believe in our country and work hard to develop our nation together,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader has since promised that his government will construct a technical college at PIM in Chiradzulu in remembrance of Chilembwe. Chilembwe led an uprising against colonialists in 1915 following concerns over forced labour and discrimination.