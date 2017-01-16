16 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:58 PM

Students arrested for stealing cellphones

Two students from Nkhotakota College Private Secondary School students are in police custody for stealing cellphones and other items from a traveller whom they offered to help.

Confirming the incident to Malawi24, Nkhotakota Police Deputy Spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the two on Friday violently robbed the man of two cellphones, cash amounting to K19,000, and a travelling bag.

Malimwe identified the students as Levison Nthukwa, 19, and Precious Lambulira, 20.

According to Malimwe, on Friday the victim Madalitso Tseka, 26, was looking for a resthouse after the bus he boarded from Nkhatabay to Ntcheu broke down upon arrival at Nkhotakota Boma.

He asked the young men where he could find a good resthouse and they accepted to show him.

“However, as they were going one of the suspects kicked him from the back and he immediately fell down. A scuffle between the suspects and the victim erupted but the victim was easily overpowered and in the process the two went away with cellphones, the bag and other things all worth K57,000,” said Mulimwe.

In the course of struggling, the thugs also chopped the victim’s second finger on his right hand.

The two are now answering the charge of robbery with violence contrary to section 301 of the penal code.

Levison Nthukwa hails from Chaphuka village while Precious Lambulira hails from Nthondo village both from the area of Senior Chief Nthondo in Ntchisi.