13 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:35 AM

Devotion: It’s your personal Word

Acts 22:7-9 ” Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’ I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’ Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.

The scripture above shows us that there was light and a voice. All of them saw the light and heard some voice. However only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him. It was his personal word.

There are times God would speak to a group and there are other times He would speak to you personally. Same message may go to many but each one would understand it differently and would take different courses of action. Even as you read the Bible or this devotion, different people would read same verse but hear or understand it differently because there is a specific Word for you which only you should understand in that way and act upon it.

Personal word needs personal action. Dont copy how the other person has responded to the Word. Do according to the specific instructions given to you and you will be a success. Dont wait for others because they hear it differently. Just take the necessary action. Even if others are doing nothing, don’t copy them. Rather do what the Word says to you because it is a personal Word. James 1 : 22-25 ” But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.

23 For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his natural face in a mirror.

24 For he looks at himself and goes away and at once forgets what he was like.

25 But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

