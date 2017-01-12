12 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:49 AM

Two arrested over medical drugs

Two men are in Mangochi Police custody after they were found selling medical drugs without licence.

The two have been identified as Juma Adam and Tenson Mulonda.

Confirming the development to Malawi24, Mangochi police deputy spokesperson said Police were tipped on Monday that the suspects were selling medical drugs at Ntafu Trading Centre.

According to Daudi, following the tip police rushed to the place and found the suspects selling assorted medical drugs in their shops.

“The drugs include one bottle of Praziquanted 600mg, two bottles Abendazole, one bottle of Aspirin 1000 tablets, 11 syringes, 335 capsules of Doxycline, 195 capsules of lndocid, 58 capsules of Amoxycline, nine packets of Cotrim, 29 capsules of ethromycin, 115 capsules of Chrolophenical, two tubes of cotrileb ointment, 104 tablets of lron, 43 capsules of Penibritan, 60 tablets of Panado, and 69 tablets of Bactrim all valued at K150,000,” said Daudi.

Police officers seized the medical drugs and the two will appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without licence which is contrary to section 45 as read with section 65 of Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Board Act.

Both suspects hail from Mchiza Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.