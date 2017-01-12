12 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:59 AM

Women urged to go for cancer testing

Women in the country have been advised to go for cervical cancer testing in order to know their health status.

This has been said by the Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ), a non-governmental organisation raising awareness about the disease.

CSQ’s Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe said his organisation has launched a campaign aimed at giving a chance to women in the country to undergo cervical cancer screening for free to make sure that they are safe from the disease which takes a lot women’s lives.

CSQ has started the campaign in the city of Blantyre and in February the organisation will be moving to other districts in the country in order to spread the message to all women.

“We are ready for the campaign all we want is that women should be open and cooperate with us for the campaign to be a success,” said Ng’ombe.

He continued by asking companies, institutions, and different offices in the Blantyre city to give the organisation space to test their employees.

“For the test all we ask from the interested institutions is a place at their office so that we can conduct the test freely without any disturbances,” he added.

He finally asked women in the country to take part in the campaign for their health status and safety of their lives.