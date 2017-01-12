12 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:46 AM

Sangie returns with new video ‘Mkazi Wangwiro’

Popular dancehall artist Sangie has announced she will put out a new video on January 19 2017.

The award winning artist and face of Airtel internet disclosed via social media that the song is titled Mkazi Wangwiro.

The video for Mkazi Wangwiro will be released under Real Frenz Ent Management. CEO of the record label Young Degree said the single is taken off Sangie’s yet to be released album “Painless.”

In an interview, Sangie said the song ponders on efforts and risks women take towards caring for their families and in playing their role in the nation.

“The song appreciates women in different ways and reflects on the role of women in the society.

She added: “among others it covers social ills and injustices women face and the courage and the perseverance that beget attainment of national goals.”

UMP award nominee Essim of Animal Lab and Misheck are credited for the visual.

The audio production was done by Suspense who last year produced several hits by different artists including DNA.