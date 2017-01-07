7 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:54 AM

Bulldozer Chaponda’s statement on maize scam thrown into the bin

A political commentator has trashed a statement made by the minister of agriculture and water development George Chaponda on the maize scandal.

Chaponda told the nation that he was not involved in the procurement of maize from Zambia to Malawi just a few days after President Peter Mutharika appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the purchase.

Commenting on the statement made by the minister of agriculture, Mvula said it is suspicious as the minister was supposed to send his story to the commission of inquiry which is probing the scam.

Mvula further said it is also difficult to understand the truth surrounding the deal because the statement has not mentioned some salient issues regarding the transactions.

According to Mvula, the minister of agriculture is aware of the maizegate scandal as he has travelled to Zambia before which means he was briefed on the issue.

“I don’t see how the minister of finance was able to permit a loan from PTA without the permission of the line ministry in this case the ministry of agriculture,” he said.

He added that there is no way Admarc management would bypass its mother ministry and go on to buy maize from Zambia.

Mvula said he does not believe the minister’s statement as he has given ministerial statements involving the procurement of maize from Zambia and two other countries.

Mvula, who has headed a parastatal before, also faulted Chaponda for allowing Admarc chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe to get an injunction stopping the media from writing stories on maizegate scandal saying the minister should not have come to the defence of Mulumbe.

Admarc’s decision to buy maize at a higher price when there were cheaper options is believed to be the reason for the high maize price at its depots. Commenting on the K250 per Kg maize price, Mvula said the price is beyond the reach of poor Malawians who are struggling to make ends meet.