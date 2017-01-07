7 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:58 AM

With DPP, Malawi will become a heaven – Jappie Mhango

Malawi’s rogue minister of transport and public works Jappie Mhango has assured the citizenry that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is planning to turn the country into a paradise.

Mhango made the remarks recently when addressing people in Rumphi on some of the plans DPP has stored for Malawians.

He said much as some critics are deliberately launching smear campaign against the ruling party, Malawians must never lose hope in the present President Peter Mutharika.

“We know some are deliberately confusing you with false information containing the negative side of our government, but never get worried, DPP is the only party that has your welfare at heart,” he said.

Mhango further assured people in the northern region that the present administration has great plans to develop the northern region in all aspects.

He cited the example of Mombera University and Rumphi TTC as some of the notable developments that will commence very soon.

“A lot of road networks and hospitals will come here. Nobody should cheat you that DPP is sidelining the northern region,” he added.

When pressed on the remarks he made about the inability of northerners to win the presidency, Mhango repeated that so long as politics is a game of numbers northerners will never rule Malawi.

He then urged the northerners to support parties that have already made names in the country.

“Let’s just support DPP for development to continue flowing in Malawi,” he said.