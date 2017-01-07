7 January 2017 Last updated at: 4:59 PM

Baby thief arrested in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have arrested a woman who stole a baby at Mchinji District Hospital during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The woman, Chrissie Banda Vitche, 28, was caught after police received a tip that she was nurturing a newborn despite not being pregnant recently.

Vitche stole the baby at the hospital after its mother briefly left the ward to receive breakfast leaving the newborn alone.

Mchinji Police spokesperson Lubrino told Malawi24 that on Thursday information reached Mchinji Police concerning the woman who was spotted with no record of pregnancy but was nurturing a one week old baby at Chikhutu village in Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji district.

The thief who has three children from different fathers told police she got married to her current husband in May last year and at some point she was pregnant for him unfortunately she miscarried in August but she did not inform her husband about the miscarriage.

After nine months had elapsed she went to the hospital to steal the child and presented herself to her husband with the baby at Mologeni village.

When the husband identified as Vitche Chimombo suspected foul play, he persuaded the woman to go together with him to her parents’ home village to show them the baby but upon reaching there the husband tipped elders about his suspicion.

Elderly women from the village inspected the woman to see if she had signs of fresh labour and nothing was noted. The villagers tipped the police who rushed to arrest the thief and recover the baby.

Meanwhile the baby has been handed over to Mchinji District Hospital officials where the newborn has resumed treatment.

The baby thief who hails from Chikhutu village in the area of traditional authority Zulu in Mchinji district will appear before Mchinji magistrate’s court soon to answer charges of child stealing which is contrary to section 167 of the penal code.