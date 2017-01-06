6 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:16 PM

KB kumvetsa kuwawa : Now parading with Super league trophy

Newly crowned Tnm super league champions Kamuzu Barracks are currently parading with the super league trophy in the streets of Lilongwe and some townships in the capital.

The Lilongwe based soldiers were crowned champions after beating Dwangwa United 4-1 in Nkhotakota to finish with 61 points and a point above runners up and last year’s champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

Kamuzu Barracks started parading with the Tnm trophy from Malawi Defense Force (MDF) headquarters to city centre passing to area 18, 49 then to old town via M1 road to Biwi where the parade will end.

Here are the pictures of Kamuzu Barracks parading with the Tnm super league trophy in the city of Lilongwe.