6 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:15 AM

Nomads target Super League title next season

…Wadabwa, JK, Sanudi get green light on Japan trips

They were successful in cup competitions as they won Carlsberg Cup, FISD Cup and Luso Television Bus Ipite Football fiesta but they performed poorly in the TNM Super League as they finished 6th in the standings.

Now, while admitting that they did well in cup competitions, Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao says his team targeted to win the championship last season but their below par performance especially in the first round cost them the opportunity to end their Super League drought.

Speaking to one of the local radio stations, Butao vowed to go for the championship next season.

“We wanted to win the league more than any other trophy but our performance was not convincing.As you can see, for the past two seasons, we were building a new team where we invested so much by bringing in new players and this was the main reason why we didn’t win the league,” he explained.

“But now, we believe that the players have linked up so well and that we can challenge for the title next season. We will have no excuses because the team now looks very promising,” he added.

Failure to win the championship for the 10th time in a row will see the Lali Luban boys missing out on CAF Champions League participation as well as missing out on a trip to Japan organized by their Japanese sponsors, Be Forward.

The Nomads are likely to be active again in the local transfer market following reports that three of their star performers will go to Japan for trials.

It has been reported that Joseph Kamwendo, Peter Wadabwa and Stainly Sanudi are on the verge of securing deals with Japanese teams in the upcoming weeks.