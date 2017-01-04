4 January 2017 Last updated at: 5:43 AM

Devotion: We celebrate the person

Isaiah 9 : 6 ” For to us a Child is born, to us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder, and His name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

The argument about the actual birthday of Jesus has been there for many years. It reaches an extent of believing that those who observe Christmas are sinners. However, everyone needs to understand that we dont celebrate the day but the person. As long as Christ came in this world, let nobody stop you form celebrating Jesus.

He is Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. The world without Him would have been in a crisis. He is the solution to the world.When Thomas didn’t know the way to the father, in John 14:6 “Jesus replied, “I AM the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” When Martha wanted the resurrection of her brother Lazarus, in John 11:25 “Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life.” When people were seeking bread in John 6:35…” Jesus said to them, I AM the bread of life: he that comes to me shall never hunger; and he that believes on me shall never thirst.”

This is the reason we celebrate Him because He is the solution to the world. Everyone who finds a solution to a problem celebrates.

Confession

I have a reason to celebrate the Master because He is my solution. He is my ever present help in time of need. In Jesus Name. Amen.

