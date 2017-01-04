4 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:47 AM

Bingu stadium vandalised during Bullets, Nomads match

Despite being given the responsibility to take the utmost care of the magnificent Bingu National Stadium by the Chinese government, some soccer fans opted to vandalise facilities at the stadium during the Luso Television bus Ipite Bonanza second leg match in the capital Lilongwe on Monday, Malawi24 has learnt.

Local media reports reveal that taps at the stadium have been broken during their first day of use as rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers met in the second leg of the bonanza- a match the Nomads won 2-1 to sit on a comfortable 51- aggregate win over their rivals to drive home the 26seater bus.

Further reports reveal missing of some mirrors from toilets at the state of the art stadium build under Chinese funds.

Our reporters in Lilongwe say the toilets are believed to have been vandalized during the halftime and after the final whistle.

The Chinese government handed over the multi-million dollar stadium to the Malawi government upon completion of the project last year.

During his tour to the facility last year, Vice President Saulosi Chilima made a plea to make a proper use of the stadium as it supposed to host international games that are to help in collecting revenue.

Concurring with Chilima Chinese ambassador to Malawi Shing Ting Wang asked the Malawi government and citizens to make good use of the stadium so that it lasts for ages.