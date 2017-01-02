2 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:41 AM

Rebel CCAP pastor Mhango forms church

Former Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) pastor Chimwemwe Mhango has formed his own church in the country, Malawi24 has learnt.

Confirming on the local press, Mhango said he has formed his own church, Redeemed Presbyterian Church in the country following his excommunication from the CCAP.

“After staying for two years stagnant and to come up with this, it’s a step ahead in my spiritual journey and it’s a moment I will cherish forever in a different way,” said Mhango.

He added by expressing readiness to take the challenge of being the leader of the new Church in the country arguing that God is to take care of the church.

Mhango fell out of grace with CCAP church under Livingstonia Synod after refusing to go on transfer to Euthini and Ekwendeni from Kanengo in Lilongwe arguing that he suspected that the transfers were not done in good faith.

Following his refusal to serve the flocks at Euthini and Ekwendeni, Livingstonia synod General Administration Committee (GAC) meeting at Phwezi Secondary School in Rumphi, wrote all its presbyteries not to allow Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango to conduct any church service in their churches.

The meeting also stopped Mhango from being a signatory to all church documents at Kanengo CCAP and in any other capacity in the Synod and advised the faithful at Kanengo not to accept any transfer from the detached congregation.

The development led to divisions among the faithful at Kanengo CCAP with some for Mhango and others for the synod.