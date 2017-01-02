2 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:35 AM

Stop applauding stupid things, Chilima tells Malawians

Vice President Saulos Chilima has advised Malawians to stop applauding stupid statements or actions made by their leaders including President Peter Mutharika.

Chilima said this when he attended New Year prayers on Sunday at St Patrick’s parish. During the service Chilima read the first reading as well as church announcements. Thereafter he had a message for the church.

“In 2017 tisiye kuombera m’manja zopusa as Catholics (In 2017 as Catholics let’s stop clapping hands on stupid things) because Malawi is going down the drain,” said Chilima.

He added: “Kaya akupanga ndi president Kaya ndi vice president kaya ndi leader of opposition and his vice kaya ndi MP kaya ndi councillor, tisiye kuombera mmanja zopusa dziko likuonongeka.”

Chilima’s remarks attracted the attention of the whole church which was left with no choice but to clap hands and sing songs of joy.

The remarks of Chilima came a few hours after a New Year’s message by Mutharika who among other issues said his government is fighting corruption.

But critics said the president always claim to be fighting corruption but his actions show that he is not ready to fight the vice.