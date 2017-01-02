2 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:51 PM

Record: Jaffalie Chande sets new record at the Bingu National Stadium

Well, the glamour in the unofficial opening of the world class Bingu National Stdaium has not only come because old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are in action, no.

Jaffalie Chande has set a record of being the first player to score in a competitive match at the 40 000 capacity stadium built with the support from the Chinese government.

He scored just in the second minute to put his side in the lead.

He had scored a brace in the Nomads 3 nil win last week in Blantyre in the Bus Ipite Football fiesta- a tourney the two sides are competing for a bus courtesy of Luso Televison.

Up to 15 minutes have been played as this post was made and the Nomads hold 4-0 aggregate already.