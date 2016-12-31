31 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:35 AM

Cozizwa and 2Kay team up in a mixtape project

Lilongwe based gospel artists Cozizwa and 2kay are baking a mixtape with life changing vibes that will satisfy listening pleasures.

The project labelled Zozizwa mixtape will come as a special Easter present hence it will be released by April next year. The artists are currently sweating in the studio as they race the clock to meet the schedule.

2Kay revealed to Malawi24 yesterday about the progress made in the project. He said they have so far recorded 4 songs with more to follow. According to 2Kay, Cozizwa has worked hand in hand with renowned beatmaker, Marcus of the Daredevils on production.

One of the songs in Zozizwa mixtape, Kachikena, is currently blazing with airplays on radio stations across the country. It is being played and listened to on Joy Radio, Transworld, and Timveni among other outlets.

The duo is not yet done, hold on! Catchy visuals will follow early next year to add icing on the cake. This will definitely be the biggest gospel mixtape in Malawi, get your whole body prepared for the phenomenon that will not spare anybody based on age.

The capital city boys are not that selfish to deny you the experience of collaborations with notable figures in music; they will work with other artists as well, those that have a reputation off course. You can only imagine the bomb that will come when the preponderance of skills converge in Zozizwa mixtape.

“There will be a few features, Including Saxess and Blackflame,” hinted 2Kay

The mixtape is a miracle as its label can tell, the four songs done are magically sang, skillfully produced, and the combination between instruments and vocals, another match made in heaven.

Download the track by clicking HERE.