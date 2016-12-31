31 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:21 AM

Man arrested over mosquito nets

Police in Mangochi district are keeping in custody a 48 year-old man for being found with bales of stolen mosquito nets.

The man identified as Allie lssah was arrested by officers from Makokola Police Unit in the district.

Mangochi Police Deputy Relations Officer Amina Daudi told Malawi24 that on December 28 the officers were on duty at Koche Roadblock which is along Mangochi-Monkey Bay road.

“In course of their duty whilst searching in the National Bus Registration number BQ 4132 which was coming from Salima they came across three bales and two sack bags containing 192 government mosquito nets,” said Daudi.

Efforts were made to trace the owner who was later arrested and the officers seized the goods after the suspect failed to produce proper documents and valid reasons for being found with them.

The suspect will appear in court of law to answer the charge of being found in possession of goods suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.