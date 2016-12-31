31 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:35 AM

DStv to show Lake of Stars documentary New Year’s Day

If you missed this year’s Lake Malawi Music Festival held at Chintheche Inn from 30th September to 2nd October 2016, you have a chance to catch glimpse of how it was at the country’s most popular summer music festival on New Year’s Day.

This is according to MultiChoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda who disclosed that the highlights of the event will be aired on Zambezi Magic, DStv channel 160 on Sunday in the evening between 18:00-19:00.

Nyirenda said the documentary features live performances from the festival and interviews with patrons and artists who graced the show.

He added that some of the featured artists include man of the moment Faith Mussa, urban music juggernaut Tay Grin, pop music crooners Theo Thomson and Sonye, master of rhymes Pisky, Neo and Zambia’s Robetto.

He further said the documentary will also showcase the audience appreciating the show particularly Malawi culture, its food and other aspects of Malawi’s tourism.

“As MultiChoice Malawi it is our contribution to the development of tourism in the country as you know Zambezi Magic is present in Southern Africa

“It is also another way of promoting and exposing local talent on the international stage. We believe that exposing local artists to the international audience could help to promote their talent because they will strive to produce music that is suitable for an international audience,” he said.

Meanwhile the country’s Director of Tourism Isaac Katopola has thanked MultiChoice Malawi for providing a platform where many people in Africa and beyond can appreciate what Malawi offers as a tourism destination.

“The documentary will not only showcase Malawi’s culture and music but also our ability to host such important events. We want people out there to know that not only do we have excellent tourism destination areas such as Lake Malawi but also that we can host beautiful events such as Lake of Stars.

“As government we are looking forward to cementing our partnership with MultiChoice Malawi so that they use their channels to market our tourism. We want Malawi to feature regularly on DStv with programs that tell interesting stories about our country such as fashion shows, cultural events, music events,” he said.